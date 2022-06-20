Violife , the leading maker of vegan cheeses, is expanding into a new category with three plant-based dips launching at Whole Foods retail locations on June 24. All three flavors (MSRP $5.29) are top-selling flavors for dairy dips: French Onion, Spinach & Artichoke, and Ranch.

"Consumers love the taste and convenience of dips, and we are excited to bring Violife's delicious plant-based take on these classic flavors to life!" said Debra Yoo, senior brand manager at Violife. "We know that these new dips will appeal to consumers across the country, whether they are vegan, dairy-free, or curious about plant-based foods."