Coconut Bliss, a producer of plant-based frozen desserts, announced a fresh and vibrant new look for its entire portfolio of plant-based ice cream products. The company says it’s striving to connect with consumers on a deeper level by taking a personable approach to the redesign through an increased emphasis on inclusivity, sustainability and positivity. The brand says it is committed to changing how consumers have historically perceived plant-based offerings, by making plant-based products that taste great for consumers across the board.

The Coconut Bliss brand identity was built around the idea of spreading bliss through a range of products that cater to all types of consumers. The company says, “There is no ’bliss’ quite like ice cream,” and it is attempting to weave that joyful human sentiment throughout the new initiatives. The rebrand introduces consumers to Coconut Bliss’s “totally blissed-out” family of characters which were inspired by the company’s diverse fans. The characters, created in collaboration with Olimpia Zagnoli, are now featured across Coconut Bliss’s range of products.

“Coconut Bliss wasn’t made with one type of consumer in mind,” says Kim Gibson Clark, chief executive officer, Coconut Bliss. “Our purpose was to create the most delicious and sustainable ice cream out there. This rebrand is the culmination of our brand pillars and better tells the story of who we are as a company, who we have always been, and paves an intentional path to the future.”

In tandem with the rebrand, Coconut Bliss is rolling out two new ice cream offerings. Legendary Cookie Dough is a new pint offering with vanilla as its base. The ice cream is jam-packed with cookie dough, fudgy ribbons and chocolate confetti. Cups of Joy, Coconut Bliss’s first-ever single-serve ice cream, are designed for consumers looking for convenience. The cups are available in two flavors, Dark Chocolate and Madagascan Vanilla Bean. They will retail for $6.99 and $8.99 respectively.

This rebrand and new product launch falls roughly eight months after mission-driven holding company, HumanCo, acquired a majority stake in Coconut Bliss. HumanCo aims to bring back trust and quality in consumer products by investing in and incubating mission-driven companies that help consumers live healthier lives.

“Coconut Bliss is in the midst of an acceleration in growth, as it continues to cement its standing as a nationally, and soon to be globally recognized brand,” says Jason H. Karp, founder and chief executive officer, HumanCo. “This rebrand, inspired by the company’s roots in sustainability, clean ingredients and high taste standards, spotlights the brands key differentiators in the space. As we continue to increase product innovation and expand distribution, we want our new consumers, along with our loyalists, to immediately understand what the brand stands for, and why it stands out amongst the pack.”

