Plant-based food maker Follow Your Heart, whose Vegenaise was one of the first vegan mayonnaise alternatives, announced a new brand design to reflect its 50-year history while providing a distinctive look across the increasingly competitive landscape.

“To prepare for our bright future, we’re celebrating this 50-year milestone by launching a total brand refresh which will support us in meeting the unprecedented demand for plant-based foods,” says Bob Goldberg, CEO and co-founder of Follow Your Heart. Last week, Follow Your Heart announced that it has agreed to join Danone’s family of plant-based brands.

Designed by Chase Design Group, an initial challenge for the project was to create a packaging system that was immediately recognizable, but also flexible enough to be relevant across the various product categories from plant-based cheeses to salad dressings.

Inspired by the brand's historic packaging and origin story, Chase crafted a new logo with inspiration from Follow Your Heart’s original, hand-drawn labels. The bold typography and distinctive heart shape were crafted to stand out on shelves at retail. In addition to the new logo, Chase created custom illustrations that celebrate the brand's founders and Southern California roots.

“The scenic illustration, logo and amplified teal brand color create strong brand recognition while the bottom half of each label allows great flexibility for variants and category code colors,” says Ilana Addis, senior design director, Chase Design Group.

Chase's commitment to craft and storytelling is visible on the side and back panels of the new packaging. The founders (often thematically dressed) are featured along with copy that expresses Follow Your Heart's unique personality.

“Inspired by our historic menu and packaging, Chase fully embraced our heritage, and this updated logo and design gives a nod to our original hand-drawn look from the ’70s in a modern, classic way,” says Katie Franklin, VP of product and marketing for Follow Your Heart. “Our fresh, new brand identity incorporates our authenticity, and it will stand out on retail shelves with the flexibility to extend it across all other channels including advertising and social media.”

Visit https://followyourheart.com/ and www.chasedesigngroup.com for more information.