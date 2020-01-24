Napolina Italian Food Brand Unveils New Brand Identity

Napolina, the U.K.’s number one Italian cooking brand, unveiled a new look for its full product portfolio with strategy and design by brand consultancy Brandon. The updated range started the rollout with tinned tomatoes that launched on shelf last fall.

Napolina, which originally launched in 1965, approached Brandon to help refresh the range in line with a new brand proposition “For the love of Italian food” and transition from an ingredients brand to be about cooking great tasting Italian food.

The new look was born out of the new brand proposition “For the love of Italian food.” Keeping the black background and subtly evolving the brand logo to ensure instant recognition for shoppers on the go, the brand refresh reflects a dash of effortless style, synonymous with Italian culture and the beauty and simplicity of Italian cooking. This inspired the creative direction with its stripped back, elegant and consistent architecture.

Current assets such as the logomark were refined, and new elements such as the photography developed to create an effortlessly stylish look. The photos on the front allow consumers to easily see the product inside, even with some containers include a window.