HERE Originals reintroduces its prebiotic soda, VINA . Reformulated with an essential, proprietary blend of prebiotics, trace minerals, plant fibers and organic ingredients,

The revamped brand identity and packaging design follow a period of strategic repositioning of VINA's functional benefits centered on the brain-gut connection. As functional soda becomes a fast-growing subcategory of the greater functional beverage space, the demand for healthier soda alternatives has rapidly increased. VINA's unique formula that prioritizes brain and gut performance will invigorate consumer demand and add incremental value to this exciting new category with multifunctional benefits to both mind and body.

"Historically, soda hasn't been considered a healthy choice, packed with sugars and toxins, despite the fun nature of the flavorful beverage. We saw a need to preserve what we all love about soda while completely reconstructing it to be both a naturally delicious and smart choice," said Founder and CEO, Alex Matthews. "We challenged ourselves to cram what we call 'The Smarts' (plant fiber, trace minerals, prebiotics) into our formula for unprecedented functionality and of course, quality taste."

VINA aims to delight both the pop purist and the functional beverage drinker with both taste and nutritional benefits. All blends are 5g of sugar or less, 25 calories or less, certified USDA Organic, gluten-free, vegan and made with all-natural ingredients.

VINA is the second beverage line out of HERE Originals, following De La Calle , a spin on the Mexican fermented pineapple beverage Tepache that won Best New Products and Best Packaging Design from BevNet's Best of 2021 Awards.