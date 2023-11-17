Pregis®, a global leader in high-performance flexible packaging and protective packaging solutions, achieved International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certifications at its facilities in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Visalia, California. These certifications are a notable addition to the company's growing list of ISCC PLUS certified locations in the Netherlands and North America.

The third-party certification verifies mass balance chain of custody and traceability from raw materials to finished products. Given this, Pregis can produce films classified as advanced recycled (circular, bio-circular and/or bio-based).

"Obtaining ISCC PLUS certifications for two additional facilities is a pivotal step in furthering our circular economy goals,” explained Ryan Wolcott, chief sustainability officer, Pregis. “This certification validates our ongoing investments in product development and our commitment to sustainability and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. This step represents one more path toward overcoming plastic waste and our goals of incorporating recycled content into our products through both mechanically recycled and advanced recycled sources."

Earlier this year, Pregis launched the industry's first high-pressure and high-performance cushioning film using 80% post-consumer recycled content generated from mechanically recycled resins. The ability to engineer film formulations that align closely with customers' sustainability and performance objectives maintains the company's position as an industry innovator.

These efforts are consistent with the Pregis Purpose to 'Protect, Preserve, Inspyre,' underscoring the company's commitment to delivering sustainable products while fostering a circular economy. With this achievement, Pregis continues refining its commitment to end-to-end supply chain excellence and advancing sustainable material technologies.

To learn more about Pregis, please visit https://www.pregis.com/.