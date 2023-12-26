In December 2023, Mars China announced another significant step towards sustainable packaging with the launch of its SNICKERS® bar featuring dark chocolate cereal. This innovative new product not only offers a low-sugar and low-glycemic index (GI) option but also features individual packaging made from a mono PP material, adhering to the concept of "Designed For Recycling", which can be easily recycled in designated channels. The SNICKERS® low GI dark chocolate cereal bar is now available in selected outlets, providing consumers with a lightweight and delicious product, while also contributing to a healthier tomorrow for the planet.

Flexible packaging is widely used in the food industry and typically consists of multiple layers of different materials, meeting food safety requirements while being lightweight and flexible. However, its complex structure and materials make it challenging for recycling. In contrast, mono-material flexible packaging refers to a single plastic component, such as single polypropylene (PP) or single polyethylene (PE) material, making it easier to recycle. The SNICKERS® dark chocolate cereal bar features individual packaging made from recyclable mono-polypropylene material, aligning with the principle of "Designed For Recycling" and meeting relevant Chinese standards. Moreover, Mars China has implemented more detailed internal validation and quality standards to ensure the SNICKERS® packaging materials meet food safety requirements for product protection.

In addition, the outer packaging box of SNICKERS® uses paper material certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), reducing the reliance on plastic, and supporting sustainable forest management. The packaging design not only upholds Mars' commitment to driving sustainable packaging iteration but also embodies the company's vision of creating a sustainable tomorrow where no packaging becomes waste.

As a purpose-led company, Mars has invested a lot of effort in reimagining and redesigning its packaging, making it recyclable, reusable, and compostable to prevent it from becoming waste. Furthermore, Mars China actively advocates and promotes the establishment of a circular economy closed-loop system in China.

Addressing the current challenges in the plastic flexible packaging collection and recycling, Mars China has partnered with the Green Recycled Plastic Supply Chain Joint Working Group (GRPG), China Plastic Recycling Association of China National Resources Recycling Association (CRPA), P&G, PepsiCo, and Dow to initiate the "Flexible Plastics Reborn" project. This joint effort aims to unite forces throughout the industry and explore a sustainable flexible plastic packaging collection and recycling closed-loop system in China, addressing design, collection, and recycling challenges. The mono-material flexible packaging of the new SNICKERS® dark chocolate cereal bar is specifically designed by the recycling requirements of the "Flexible Plastics Reborn" project. Consumers can collect and drop the mono flexible package after use, like that of SNICKERS® new bar, at designated collection points covered by the "Flexible Plastics Reborn" project, thereby assisting in packaging recycling and taking action to prevent packaging becoming waste.

