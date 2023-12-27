Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Kao) has partnered with two leading global packaging experts, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd. (SCGC) and Dow Thailand Group (Dow), to develop packaging designed for recyclability. The partnership aims to provide consumers with more sustainable packaging options, with a focus on high-quality packaging that has a lower carbon footprint and is recyclable. Today, the three companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Dow Thailand's headquarters in True Digital Park West.

Kao, a leading manufacturer of consumer products from Japan including Attack, Biore, Haiter, Laurier and Magiclean, plans to use the new, sustainable packaging across a wide range of its product portfolio in Thailand in the near future. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Kao Thailand President, Yuji Shimizu; SCGC Executive Director, Pisan Uawithya; and Dow Thailand President, Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai.

"Kao is delighted to partner with leading chemical companies such as SCGC and Dow to joint develop innovations for sustainable packaging based on the 4R principles: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Replace, which align with our ESG strategy or what we call the 'Kirei Lifestyle Plan,'" said Yuji Shimizu, Kao Thailand President. "Kao is committed to achieving Zero Carbon Emission by 2040 in an effort to help in mitigating global warming and climate change issues. This is why our business is seriously focused on energy conservation within our production plants and products design and development throughout product lifecycle to reduce carbon emissions.”

"The approach to sustainability that SCGC continuously emphasizes is to conduct business under the circular economy principle,” added Pisan Uawithya, SCGC Executive Director. “This involves developing a variety of green solutions to meet the diverse needs of brand owners and consumers who care about sustainability. In this collaboration with Kao, SCGC is ready to bring expertise in the design and development of bottles and packaging bags with green plastic innovations from SCGC GREEN POLYMER™, which encompasses four main solutions: Reduce, Recyclable, Recycle, and Renewable. Our goal is to create sustainable packaging for Kao's products and to promote the efficient use of resources in line with the circular economy principle within Thailand in a tangible way."

"Dow is committed to supporting our customers in reducing carbon emissions and plastic waste according to the circular economy principle," said Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai, Dow Thailand President. "We are pleased to support Kao in the design and development of flexible packaging with key sustainability benefits. With our expertise in Thailand and Dow Pack Studio in Singapore, combined with our innovative plastics such as INNATE, ELITE, DOWLEX, and Dow PCR (REVOLOOP), we will help Kao develop packaging bags designed for recyclability that reduce the impact on the environment and meet the needs of consumers."

The MoU will lead to the development of new materials and the use of innovative technologies to design and produce packaging for Kao brands to enable a lower carbon footprint and are easily recyclable. This includes both rigid (bottle) and flexible (bag) packaging which will still maintain excellent properties to protect the products inside and provide convenience for consumers.

This collaboration is a significant step for Kao in its journey to achieve its sustainability goals, which include achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. It is also in line with the commitment of SCGC and Dow to reduce environmental impact and use innovation to create more sustainable choices for Thai consumers.