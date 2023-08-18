ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with the packaging engineering department of Hochschule der Medien Stuttgart (Stuttgart Media University), Germany, with a focus on the development of curbside recyclable high-performance coated paper technologies

Hochschule der Medien Stuttgart’s expertise in paper and coating technologies, along with its printing/coater assets, complements ProAmpac’s material science expertise and wide range of capabilities on sustainable fiber-based packaging.

Hesam Tabatabaei, Senior Vice President of Global Product Development and Innovation at ProAmpac said: “This partnership, combined with our other global material and food science university partnerships, will expand the applications of our sustainable fiber-based product portfolio by offering very high-performance recyclable paper technologies to our customers.”

“We are pleased to partner with ProAmpac to advance novel paper-based sustainable packaging,” added Prof. Michael Herrenbauer, Packaging Engineering Department of Hochschule der Medien Stuttgart. “The development of sustainable materials and coatings for packaging is our research focus. It is a great honor for us to collaborate with ProAmpac in this very important field.”

ProAmpac is excited to add the Hochschule der Medien Stuttgart partnership to its existing global university collaboration material science and technology alliances which include Polytechnique Montréal, Clemson University, Rutgers University/Dr. Kit Yam, University of Manchester and the Rochester Institute of Technology.

To learn more about ProAmpac’s material science partnerships and innovative sustainable product portfolio, visit www.ProAmpac.com.