Palmolive® dish soap has announced a new partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle to enable consumers to recycle all brands of dish refill flexible packaging and caps. As of mid-November, the Palmolive Refill Free Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization in the U.S.

“At Colgate-Palmolive, we’re committed to preserving our environment and empowering people to live more sustainable lives, and our business decisions and actions reflect those commitments,” says Kevin Jordan-Deen, SVP GM of Home & Personal Care North America at Colgate-Palmolive. “We’re thrilled to partner with TerraCycle on this initiative to reduce plastic waste – just one example of how we’re reimagining a healthier future for all people and our planet.”

Participation is easy: sign up on TerraCycle’s Palmolive Refill Free Recycling Program page and mail in any brand of flexible dish soap refill packaging and caps using the prepaid shipping label from anywhere in the contiguous United States. Once collected, the dish refill packaging and caps are cleaned and separated by material type. The materials are recycled into raw formats that manufacturers use to make new products.

“Dish soap refills are already a great way to reduce plastic in the home,” said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle Founder and CEO. “Now, consumers can take it one step further by recycling the refill packaging after use.”

For over a decade, Colgate-Palmolive has partnered with TerraCycle to offer innovative solutions for hard-to-recycle items including all brands of oral care products and packaging through the Colgate® Oral Care Free Recycling Program, all brands of personal care packaging through the Tom's of Maine and hello Natural Care Free Recycling Program, and Colgate Wisp mini-brushes and packaging through the Colgate® Wisp® Oral Care Free Recycling Program.

Colgate-Palmolive’s overarching sustainability strategy extends beyond a strong commitment to reducing waste. The company aims to eliminate the use of one-third of new (virgin) plastics and make all plastic packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025. Colgate-Palmolive is committed to reaching 100% renewable electricity in global operations by 2030 and achieving Net Zero carbon emissions across its operations and supply chain by 2040. The company also seeks to promote water stewardship and achieve Net Zero water at manufacturing sites in water-stressed areas by 2025 and across all sites by 2030.

For more information on TerraCycle’s recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com.