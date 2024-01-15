Pacificolor LLC, a prominent figure in the prepress and flexible packaging industry, has announced the appointment of Ken Wallace as sales and account manager.

Bringing over two decades of experience in the flexographic prepress sector, Ken's specialization in corrugated packaging adds significant value to Pacificolor. He has transitioned to this role from SGS & Co.

Acknowledging the announcement, Tim Hirsch, CEO of Pacificolor, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Ken to the Pacificolor team. His extensive project management skills and deep understanding of prepress in corrugated packaging will undoubtedly enhance our clients' experiences."

In his new role, Ken will be responsible for managing client relations and spearheading business development, acting as the primary contact point for Pacificolor's corrugated client base.

Voicing his excitement about the move, Mr. Wallace shared: "I am delighted to be a part of Pacificolor, an outstanding company. I look forward to supporting our clients, utilizing my expertise to ensure they access the latest print technologies and receive top-tier project management support for on-time, on-budget, and high-specification project delivery."

Pacificolor stands as a trailblazing, full-service premedia supplier and serves as the exclusive North American provider of the award-winning flexible and corrugated screening technologies ProjectBlue and Vortex. Headquartered in Utah, the company also operates additional sites in Colorado and Minnesota.

To learn more about Pacificolor, please visit https://www.pacificolor.com/.