US-based prepress and flexible packaging industry specialist Pacificolor LLC, has announced the appointment of Kelly Rose as the newest member of the team, joining in the role of Inside Sales Account Manager/Prepress Technician.

She brings a wealth of experience to Pacificolor, with an impressive background in graphic packaging design and prepress operations through roles with The National Entertainment Network, a division of Coinstar, and Nexus Grafix.

She graduated with honors from the Art Institute of Philadelphia with a degree in visual communication and has since accumulated more than a decade of direct experience in prepress technologies, working in multiple aspects of flexographic plate manufacturing.

In her new role at Pacificolor, Kelly will be responsible for overseeing the prepress workflow, ensuring the accuracy and quality of print-ready files, and collaborating with the production team to optimize print processes and ensure the seamless transition of designs from concept to print.

Her technical expertise and attention to detail make her a valuable addition to Pacificolor's commitment to delivering top-notch printing solutions to its clients.

"I am thrilled to be joining Pacificolor and contributing to a company with such a rich history of delivering exceptional print products," said Kelly Rose. "I look forward to leveraging my skills and experience to enhance the prepress operations and contribute to the continued success of the company."

Tim Hirsch, CEO of Pacificolor, expressed enthusiasm about Kelly's addition to the team, stating: "We are delighted to welcome Kelly Rose to Pacificolor. We brought Kelly in as part of our strategic acquisition of Nexus Graphix assets in Denver.

“Her extensive background in prepress operations and dedication to delivering high-quality results align perfectly with our commitment to excellence. We look forward to the valuable contributions she will make to our team and the continued growth of our company."

Kelly Rose's appointment is a strategic move for Pacificolor as the company continues to expand its capabilities and deliver cutting-edge printing solutions to its diverse client base.

Pacificolor is a full-service premedia supplier and serves as the exclusive North American provider of the award-winning flexible and corrugated screening technologies ProjectBlue and Vortex. Headquartered in Utah, the company also operates additional sites in Colorado and Minnesota.

To learn more about Pacificolor, please visit https://www.pacificolor.com/.