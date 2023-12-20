Pacificolor LLC, a leading name in the corrugated packaging industry in North America, has announced a significant investment of more than $200,000 in state-of-the-art equipment to enhance its production of high-quality corrugated graphics.

The investment includes the acquisition of an AV Flexologic Corrugated Flat Mounting Machine and the integration of Reproflex3's high-definition Vortex™ screening technology.

Vortex seamlessly integrates within existing print set-ups to optimize processes and deliver fast, efficient, precision printing. The technology has been created for ink on paper, corrugated board and film. It uses a unique set of tools to stabilize the flexographic print process to create superior print consistently and cost effectively.

This latest strategic investment allows Pacificolor to expand its capabilities in corrugated plate making, offering greater sizes, faster throughput, and accelerated turnarounds for clients.

The new equipment not only enhances the company's production efficiency but also brings about several advancements in corrugated workflow.

The AV Flexologic Corrugated Flat Mounting Machine introduces improved soft proofing capabilities and seamless integration with Pacificolor's digital front-end architecture. This, in turn, opens the door to innovative services designed to simplify the lives of Pacificolor clients.

The investment is poised to set a new standard in the industry by delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the exacting needs of converters and brand owners.

Nick Brunk, chief revenue officer at Pacificolor, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with AV Flexologic, stating: "Our collaboration with AV Flexologic has been a cornerstone of our success. The synergy between our companies is set to go beyond the current scope, offering a range of new solutions for corrugated professionals in the box making and POP industries.”

“The combination of the AV Flexo mounter with Vortex, the multi-award-winning print technology created by our global technical partner Reproflex3, will revolutionize sustainable printing solutions for corrugated packaging, delivering numerous advantages to cater to the evolving needs of converters and brand owners alike."

This significant investment reflects Pacificolor's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the corrugated packaging industry. The company anticipates that the integration of AV Flexologic and Reproflex3 technologies will not only elevate its own production capabilities but also contribute to advancing the industry as a whole.