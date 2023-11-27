Reproflex3, a leading provider of pre-press services to the global flexible packaging industry, has announced a capex investment of more than half a million pounds to increase the group’s production capabilities in corrugated packaging.

The strategic investment includes recruitment, new processing and production equipment, refits to its sites in New Zealand and the creation of a dedicated corrugated studio at the company’s UK headquarters.

The new hires, facilities and production equipment will allow for faster turnaround times, as well as improved accuracy and consistency in the production of corrugated packaging.

The company’s investment in its New Zealand operations in Auckland and Christchurch, is a major infrastructure project that includes the refurbishment of production areas and the installation of a new plate processing machine, two AV mounting tables and a washout facility to take on bigger, wider format jobs and boost efficiency.

This latest investment follows the company’s successful live trials of its award winning five color Vortex screening technology, which enables manufacturers in the corrugated and paper-based packaging industry to produce higher-quality print with much greater efficiency.

“We are investing to create a new category in the Post Print sector by increasing print quality, print process stability and print efficiencies,” said Andrew Hewitson, Reproflex3 group CEO. “This is just the start of our investment into corrugated. We plan to grow globally as well as locally as the market responds to our innovations. We will continue to work strategically with companies that have a vision to accelerate their growth and profitability as we’ve successfully done so with the flexible packaging industry.

“Our mission is to provide customers with the highest quality corrugated packaging whilst reducing the time and cost associated with its production. This latest capex investment is a testament to that mission and demonstrates the level of confidence we have in our screening technologies and growing production capabilities both in the UK and around the world.”

Reproflex3 was launched in 1996 by co-founders Andrew Hewitson and Trevor Lowes and is headquartered in Northeast England. Today, the company operates sites in the UK, Dubai, India and New Zealand and deploys its corrugated and flexographic print technologies through technical partnerships in the USA and mainland Europe.

To learn more about Reproflex3, please visit www.reproflex3.com.