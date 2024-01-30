The new BOBST Competence Center, an innovation hub for the US market, is scheduled to open its doors on April 15–16, 2024. At this event, visitors will gain valuable insights into the future of label and flexible packaging production through live demos, presentations from industry experts, and exclusive networking opportunities.

The new Competence Center will provide converters and brand owners with the chance to experience BOBST’s pioneering solutions for packaging production firsthand. The new facility will be around five times larger than the previous demo center in Alpharetta, Georgia. Notably, it will feature BOBST’s flexo, digital, and all-in-one printing – as well as laminating – technologies for both flexible packaging and labels, helping to unlock new potential for printers.

“We’re very excited to unveil the new Atlanta Competence Center, as we welcome visitors to two days of engagement, information, and experience. This event will mark the start of the center functioning as a prime hub of innovation for the US market, with easy access to our latest technologies, including the ‘One complete solution’ for flexible packaging, digital printing technologies, and the BOBST Connect platform,” said Emilio Corti, Regional Business Director, Americas. “As a working environment, the center will enable us to support customers better and fully train operators to maximize their investments by ensuring greater efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.”

Among the machinery in focus will be the VISION CI flexo press which combined with the NOVA SX 550 solventless laminator offers a fully optimized flexible packaging workflow, known as ‘One complete solution.’ In terms of digital printing capabilities, the DIGITAL MASTER 340 All-in-One modular and upgradable platform for high-throughput and large-sized label production, along with the recently introduced DIGITAL EXPERT 340 label press, will be presented. Visitors can also learn more about BOBST Connect, a key productivity optimization tool that gives access to the full ecosystem of digital services from BOBST.

The new Competence Center demonstrates BOBST’s commitment to effectively supporting its customers and prospects in the US, offering the ability to view, understand, and evaluate each printing and converting solution. Visits can be arranged to take place either on site or virtually, and be tailored to each client’s specific requirements, encompassing machines, workflow solutions, substrates, and services.

“Printers and brand owners in North America will have the opportunity to experience BOBST’s industry vision of shaping the future of the packaging world at the new Competence Center,” commented CEO Jean-Pascal Bobst. “This new state-of-the-art facility will not only be the ideal environment for customers to conduct trial runs and laboratory analyses, but it will also foster innovation and serve as the perfect setting for collaboration with leading industry partners.”

To learn more about BOBST, please visit https://www.bobst.com/usen/.