BOBST hosted a unique virtual event from its state-of-the-art Competence Centers in Bielefeld, Germany and San Giorgio Monferrato, Italy, which enabled attendees to see the company’s flexible packaging production offerings from the comfort of their own homes.

The “Innovation in Flexible Packaging” event took place on January 20 and was dedicated to CI flexo printing and laminating technologies. The event featured keynote speakers, including the CEO of BOBST, Jean-Pascal Bobst, and live demonstrations of three products that the company expects to help shape the future of the CI flexo industry.

Insights into the evolving requirements and outlook for the future in different segments of the flexible packaging industry were shared by three major converting companies with operations in Europe and the USA.

“We are driving the future of flexible packaging production around four key elements — connectivity, digitalization, automation and sustainability,” says Jean-Pascal Bobst. “Even before the events of 2020, we were living in a world where much better agility and sustainability were required, particularly in flexible packaging. Now these needs have increased even further. We are answering these needs by fundamentally shaping the future of the packaging world, and there is no better example of that commitment than our latest products in CI flexo and lamination.”

The three machines on show at the event were the VISION CI flexo press, the solventless NOVA SX 550 LAMINATOR and the MASTER CI flexo press. Attendees were able to see live demonstrations of each machine.

The VISION CI is designed to deliver efficient performance for all production lengths on a wide range of substrates. The company says that, for converters, it “ticks all the boxes” by providing outstanding print quality, performance and sustainability. The VISION CI is designed to deliver exactly the same consistent print and performance quality with each print reel, for any run length. It has technical and automation features geared toward ensuring repeatable process consistency, minimum waste and easy manufacturing.

The company says that its NOVA SX 550 LAMINATOR is an ideal production tool when true flexibility is required by converters, and BOBST believes it will soon become the new benchmark in the market. This plug-and-play solventless machine has been specifically conceived to reach three ambitious targets: flexibility of use, high level of automation for a compact machine, and outstanding productivity. Furthermore, it is Industry 4.0 ready. BOBST says that the small machine will increase a user's competitive edge with cost-effective, reliable and sustainable operation irrespective of job lengths, substrate and adhesive types.

Finally, the MASTER CI was designed to epitomize BOBST’s focus on connectivity, digitalization, automation and sustainability. It combines advanced technologies and smart innovations in CI flexo printing aimed at enabling the highest productivity, process stability and flexibility independent of the operator’s skill level. Advanced robotics guarantee a fully automated press setup, and it has a digitalized production workflow from file to finished product with creation of a digital twin of the produced reels. Its modular design enables fast installation and commissioning in fewer than four weeks.

“These products enable a level of performance in CI flexo printing and lamination that can really propel converters’ flexible packaging operations into the future,” says Jean-Pascal Bobst. “While we would of course always prefer to see our customers in person, we were thrilled to be able to demonstrate the capabilities of these machines through a digital connected platform online. When it comes to flexible packaging, BOBST has the widest solution portfolio available, and it’s a portfolio that will help our customers to excel in the current environment and remain future-proof no matter what happens in the years ahead.”

