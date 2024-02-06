StockPKG Films, a premier supplier of plastic packaging films in the United States, has announced the opening of its latest distribution facility in Gardner, Massachusetts. Spanning an impressive 30,000 square feet, this new warehouse marks yet another significant 2023 milestone in StockPKG Films' growth. With this strategically added location in the Northeast United States, StockPKG will continue their commitment to meeting an increased demand for high-quality plastic films across various industries.

Located in Gardner, Massachusetts, this prudently positioned facility greatly enhances StockPKG Films' distribution capabilities, allowing for more efficient and timely deliveries to our customers. This new warehouse showcases the company's dedication to streamlining its operations and ensuring superior customer service, in the face of a rapidly growing market.

"We are thrilled about the strategic geographic location of our new distribution center, which allows us to provide enhanced service to our valued customers in the Northeast. With the potential for next-day delivery on stock films and reduced freight costs, we are confident that this expansion will significantly benefit our customer base,” states Sean Rudner, President & CEO of StockPKG Films. “The increased warehouse space also enables us to offer an extensive assortment of films for our Spot Buy program, while creating ample room for JIT [Just-In-Time] stocking to better serve our customers' specific regional needs."

StockPKG Films continues to build a strong reputation as the go-to supplier for premium plastic films that cater to diverse applications in industries such as food packaging, printing, agriculture, construction, and more. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, StockPKG Films continues to be a trusted partner for businesses across the United States.

Making significant strides in its 2023 company growth plan with the inauguration of the Gardner, MA facility, StockPKG Films is launching its second expansion this year. Following the successful launch of their manufacturing facility in Atlanta, GA, this new warehouse not only reaffirms the company's commitment to expanding its nationwide presence but also reflects their dedication to the local community by creating valuable job opportunities. As StockPKG Films looks forward to further strengthening its extensive network of partnerships, they are excited about the prospects of collaborating with the community and contributing to the region's economic growth.

To learn more about StockPKG, please visit https://www.stockpkgfilms.com/.