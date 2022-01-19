Hoffmann, a global provider of high-quality packaging for infant-food, nutritional and wellbeing products, has upgraded its manufacturing facility in The Netherlands to include a dedicated tins production line for powder infant formula products. Now installed and operating in a segregated room for food-grade compliance, the new line is currently servicing a major customer in the baby milk sector.

Hoffmann manufactures its tins supplies with BRC/IoP GS 6 and ISO 9001 production standards, applicable for major markets like the EU, US and China. The €4 million investment brings the capability to expand its baby milk powder tins capacity by 118 million pieces per year. Currently, the line is producing 99mm diameter cans with volumes of up to 400 grams (0.88 lbs.). The newly dedicated room also has space for a second production line to accommodate continued growth.

The expanded capacity and new sustainable product lines also come with a reorganized leadership team. To ensure alignment across its two tins production facilities in Switzerland and The Netherlands, Hoffmann has streamlined its executive structure to hold responsibility over the entirety of its growing metal packaging business unit.

First, Metal Business Unit managing director Andreas Geiger is departing Hoffmann Neopac Group after two years leading the tins business. André Seiler has taken over the tin division’s management, and will commute between the two main production sites in Switzerland and The Netherlands. Mr. Seiler is a longtime metal processing industry professional, including tenure as managing director for Stebler Blech AG and Stebler Packaging AG in Nunningen, Switzerland. He is the current president of the Swiss Metal Association (SVM).

In addition, packaging industry expert Karin Paldanius will join Hoffmann on February 1, 2022 as Director Sales, TINS. Ms. Paldanius comes to Hoffmann with far-ranging experience in both the packaging and production sectors.

Finally, sales director Tomas Pivko has decided to reduce his workload He steps back from the Executive Board and serves as a key account liaison.

“The new dedicated baby milk powder tins line at our facility in The Netherlands further cements Hoffmann’s standing as a European specialties producer in the metal packaging sector,” said Mark Aegler, CEO of Hoffmann Neopac. “We are excited to welcome new team members and like to commend both Andreas Geiger and Tomas Pivko for the exemplary work they’ve done to grow and transform our packaging business over the past decade. For the future, we continue investing heavily in decarbonizing our production sites and products, thereby reducing our overall impact in the steel packaging supply chain.”