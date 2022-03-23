Ready, Set, Food!, announces the launch of Organic Baby Oatmeal – a first-of-its-kind baby food made up of 100% organic milled whole grain oats mixed with nine of the top allergens (peanut, egg, milk, cashew, almond, walnut, sesame, soy, and wheat) that account for about 90% of all childhood food allergies. Designed by allergists with babies (and their parents) in mind, this new offering is the latest addition to Ready, Set, Food!'s line of purposeful products.

1 in 13 children develops food allergies each year. Guidelines from leading medical organizations, like the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI), recommend feeding babies common food allergens daily for 6 months or more starting as early as 4 months of age to help them prepare for a healthier future. Between tiny tummies and hectic mealtimes, fitting multiple allergens into a baby's diet for a sustained period can be confusing, stressful, and inconvenient for many parents. Ready, Set, Food!'s new Organic Baby Oatmeal provides babies with a taste they'll love while introducing allergens safely and easily. It's high in protein with 4g per serving, fortified with iron and contains 16 servings per resealable pouch, with zero added sugar.

"Our mission at Ready, Set, Food! is to give parents the tools they need to help ensure their baby has a future of food freedom," said Ready, Set, Food! Co-Founder and CEO, Daniel Zakowski. "We're thrilled to offer a new solution to make early allergen introduction easy for all parents. Our new Organic Baby Oatmeal not only offers the right amount of nine of the top childhood food allergens but also has double the amount of protein of other leading baby oatmeals."