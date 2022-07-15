Woodstock, a leader in the organic and non-GMO category for over 35 years, announced today the launch of six new Plant Powered Organic Frozen Pastas. Over 50 percent of consumers enjoy pasta on a weekly basis1, and Woodstock’s latest expansion offers families nutritious, gourmet-quality ravioli and tortelloni that are ready to eat in just minutes. Produced in Italy, Woodstock’s new frozen pastas are available in vegetarian and vegan varieties with Organic Four Cheese Tortelloni containing 16 grams of protein per serving.

The new frozen pasta augment Woodstock’s position as a category leader and driver of innovation throughout the frozen aisle. Available in a family size 20-ounce package, the new frozen pastas are offered in the following flavor-packed varieties:

Organic Vegan Red Lentil and Eggplant Ravioli – Features a hearty roasted eggplant filling with a well-balanced texture

Organic Vegan Butternut Squash Ravioli – Offers the indulgent flavors of Fall all year long with garden-fresh taste and freezer-ready convenience

Organic Vegan Garlic and Roasted Veggie Ravioli – Showcases pillowy-soft pasta squares with a rich, creamy filling of roasted veggies and garlic

Organic Spinach and Cheese Ravioli – Features a delicious filling made of spinach and a blend of ricotta, provolone, and mozzarella cheeses

Organic Four Cheese Tortelloni – Boasts a delicacy of Italian flavors filled with ricotta, provolone, Emmenthal and fontal cheeses.

Organic Cauliflower and Cheese Ravioli – Perfect silky blend of organic cauliflower, ricotta cheese and provolone with onion and garlic.

“Woodstock has always been dedicated to bringing consumers nutritious products made with simple, satisfying ingredients,” said Amanda Helming, UNFI’s Chief Marketing Officer. “As consumers continue to eat more meals at home, the introduction of Woodstock’s new frozen pastas brings families high-quality, restaurant-style options that are easy to prepare and fit within a wide variety of dietary preferences including vegetarian, vegan, and more.”

Woodstock is a trusted destination for high-quality, organic frozen products with a wide variety of frozen fruits and vegetables. The new frozen pastas offer consumers quick and simple dishes that don’t sacrifice taste, nutrition, or quality. USDA Certified Organic, Woodstock Plant Powered Frozen Pastas are made with premium ingredients and offer consumers unique, innovative flavors along with classic pasta varieties they know and love. The new line is available at a competitive suggested retail price starting at $10.99 each at retailers nationwide.

To learn more about Woodstock visit https://www.woodstock-foods.com/

About Woodstock

Here at Woodstock® we celebrate foods that make you feel great about what you buy, eat, and serve your family. Our ingredients are simple, satisfying, and farmed from sources you can trust. Our team has been at it for over 35 years bringing passion for Organic, Non-GMO, and totally delicious food to the table. Woodstock is owned and managed by United Natural Foods, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.woodstock-foods.com/.

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers.