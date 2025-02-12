Hoffmann Neopac has announced that on February 12, 2025, following the completion of the information-consultation procedure with the employees and relevant employee representative bodies, it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement subject to conditions for the sale of the assets of its tin business to the Massilly Group. Massilly is a globally recognized family business specializing in metal packaging, headquartered in Mâcon, France.

"We are excited to welcome Hoffmann Neopac’s tin business to the Massilly Group. This acquisition fits perfectly with our strategy to expand our expertise in metal packaging while maintaining the high-quality standards for which both companies are known. With our strong focus on customer solutions, we look forward to integrating the Dronten team and further strengthening our market presence in North Europe with our first plant in the Netherlands," says Thomas Bindschedler, Chairman of the Massilly Group.

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place on March 31, 2025.

As part of the agreement, the shares of CM Packaging B.V. in Dronten (Netherlands) shall be transferred to the Massilly Group, ensuring operational stability for customers and continuity of supply. Meanwhile, metal packaging production in Thun (Switzerland) will be gradually phased out by mid-2025.

The move marks a significant milestone for Hoffmann Neopac after 135 years in tinplate business:

“It allows us to sharpen our focus on our strength—the tube business. By concentrating on innovation and sustainability in tube packaging, we are positioning ourselves for increased customer value in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and dental sectors,” comments Dr. Manfred Zurkirch, CEO of Hoffmann Neopac. "At the same time, we are confident that our tin business will thrive under Massilly’s leadership, given their deep industry expertise, similar family values, and commitment to excellence.”