Neopac, a global provider of high-quality packaging and dosing applications for pharma, beauty and oral care, has successfully passed the RecyClass EN 15343 Audit at its manufacturing site in Debrecen, Hungary. Neopac is the first tube manufacturer in Europe to achieve this prominent certification, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainability and traceability in recycled plastic content.

EN 15343, a European standard titled "Plastics - Recycled Plastics - Plastics Recycling Traceability and Assessment of Conformity and Recycled Content," outlines the requirements for verifying the traceability, recycled content, and quality conformity of recycled plastics. This standard is becoming crucial for the entire supply chain of recycled plastic materials, helping ensure that the products meet specific quality and content criteria. EN 15343 establishes key principles, including traceability, which involves setting up a system to monitor the flow of certified recycled plastic materials across the production and supply chain.

Additionally, the standard defines methods for assessing conformity, ensuring recycled plastics meet established criteria for consistency in recycled content. It also provides guidelines for verifying recycled content, offering a framework for measuring and certifying the proportion of recycled material in plastic products, an important step for compliance and eco-labeling. By adhering to EN 15343, companies can enhance their sustainability practices and transparency in recycled plastic use, which is increasingly essential to meet both regulatory and consumer demands across Europe.

"Our achievement as the first certified tube manufacturer in Europe under EN 15343 marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey,” Philippe Kern, Director of R&D and Quality Management. “This audit is done meticulously and product related, requiring precise verification that the recycled content in our tubes matches what we report.”

Neopac’s Debrecen facility specializes in producing a variety of high-performance packaging solutions containing recycled content, including Polyfoil® EcoPro tubes with diameters ranging from 30-50mm, as well as extruded tubes with diameters from 16-50mm. With a production capacity of 480 million tubes annually and 250 dedicated employees, the Debrecen site plays a vital role in meeting the global demand for sustainable tube packaging solutions.

The successful audit not only solidifies Neopac’s leadership in sustainable packaging but also reinforces the company’s proactive approach to regulatory compliance. As the EU continues to prioritize sustainability through tactics like the Plastic Tax and EPR fees, Neopac is well-positioned to meet these evolving demands while minimizing the environmental impact of its products.