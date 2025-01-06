Neopac, a global provider of high-quality packaging and dosing applications for pharma, beauty and oral care, has earned a HUNGAROPACK 2024 Award from the Hungarian Association of Packaging & Materials Handling. The accolade recognizes Neopac’s innovative Polyfoil® MMB mono-material barrier tubes, which are utilized for Colgate’s toothpaste brand, Elmex.

HUNGAROPACK, established in 1967, is a premier event in the Hungarian packaging industry, celebrating advancements that champion sustainability, innovation, and quality. This year’s competition saw 55 entries from over 30 companies across consumer, collection, and transport categories, with only six winners selected. Neopac’s recognition underscores its leadership in developing cutting-edge, sustainable packaging solutions.

Neopac’s award-winning Polyfoil® MMB mono-material barrier tube is a groundbreaking combination of pharma-grade product protection, user friendliness and appealing aesthetics. Neopac’s Polyfoil® MMB tubes can reduce packaging carbon footprints by up to 38% compared with traditional laminated tubes.

Provided with pharma-grade contact layers, the tubes offer ample product protection and compatibility with a diverse array of formulations. The patented tube is made possible through a first-of-its-kind adhesive laminated process – a contrast to the existing blown film and extruded film solutions adopted by big oral care brands. The advantages: advanced barrier and aesthetic options in the tube body. The tube’s shoulder and cap are made with low MFI HDPE and just 2% foreign material.

Thanks to the company’s advancements in materials science, Polyfoil® MMB accomplishes these goals while maintaining the attractive printing and decorative options for which Neopac’s conventional Polyfoil® tubes are known. The solution is fully ready for recycling in PE rigid streams; in fact, this tube-cap combination was the first of its kind to receive full technology & product approval from the EU’s discerning RecyClass sustainability verification organization as well as US APR Critical Guidance.

“We are proud to have our Polyfoil® MMB tubes for Colgate recognized at HUNGAROPACK 2024,” said Martina Christiansen, Director Sales Tubes at Neopac. “This award highlights our dedication to delivering innovative, sustainable packaging that meets the highest standards of both performance and sustainability.”