Neopac India, a global provider of tube packaging for cosmetics and healthcare, and part of the Hoffmann Neopac Group in Switzerland, has received a prestigious Star Award from the Indian Flexible Packaging & Folding Carton Manufacturers Association (IFCA). For the 2024 competition, which recognizes excellence in creativity, design and innovation in flexible packaging solutions, Neopac India was recognized in the “Structural Innovation & Graphic Design” category for a personal care tube developed for Kheoni Forest Bathing Natural Skin Lotion.

The award-winning tube exemplifies eco-friendly packaging innovation, featuring Neopac’s PaperX laminate, a specialized material that contains 80% fiber in the tube sleeve and reduces overall plastic content by 32% as well as lowering the product’s carbon footprint. Enhanced by an EVOH-infused thin plastic layer, the tube ensures exceptional barrier protection. This achievement underscores Kheoni’s dedication to blending sustainability with high functionality and premium visual appeal.

At the core of the tube’s innovation is its advanced structural design. The PaperX laminate not only reduces plastic usage but also makes the tube 11% lighter than traditional 5-layer co-ex tubes with 500 microns. This lightweight construction minimizes material consumption, further amplifying its positive environmental impact while maintaining functionality.

Aligned with Kheoni’s wellness philosophy, the tube’s design seamlessly combines sophisticated branding elements with a premium, eco-conscious aesthetic. Leveraging Neopac’s PaperX laminate, the packaging not only enhances Kheoni’s market presence by appealing to environmentally aware consumers, but also supports the brand’s broader sustainability goals. The lightweight structure and significant plastic reduction work together to minimize the carbon footprint without compromising aesthetics or functionality.

“We are thrilled to have won an IFCA Star Award for our PaperX tube,” said Vishal Gupta, Marketing Manager at Neopac India “This recognition underscores our dedication to creating innovative, sustainable, and visually compelling packaging solutions that deliver exceptional value to both our brand partners and the environment.”