3D Neopac, a global provider of tube packaging for cosmetics and health care, and part of the Hoffmann Neopac Group in Switzerland, has received a Star Award from the Indian Flexible Packaging & Folding Carton Manufacturers Association (IFCA). For the 2022 competition, 3D Neopac was recognized in the Innovation – Environment-friendly” category for a locally-sourced, post-consumer recycled (PCR) tube for India-based personal care products provider Arata.

For its styling hair gel containing organic flaxseed, Arata uses an eco-designed tube with PCR material in the sleeve. The PCR material in the beauty tube derives from collected and recycled household waste in India. The supplier pays close attention to segregation, washing, and extrusion to guarantee the best possible quality rHDPE material. At 3D Neopac, this material is sandwiched between virgin layers without product contact.

IFCA’s annual award ceremony in September recognizes excellence in creativity, design, development, and innovation in flexible packaging solutions.

“We’ve had a terrific experience with a great team at 3D Neopac to bring this project to fruition,” said Dhruv Basin, Co-Founder of Arata. “We are delighted to be recognized for our collaborative achievement to reduce waste in India – and to reuse valuable resources in our beauty tubes.”

“Our team has been working on sustainable tube solutions for the past two years,” said Anant Gadre, Managing Director of 3D Neopac India. This fall, we’re incredibly proud to launch a series of recycled and recyclable tube solutions that fit India and EU requirements for cosmetics packaging."