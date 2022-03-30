3D Neopac, a global provider of tube packaging for cosmetics and health care, and part of the Hoffmann Neopac Group in Switzerland has further strengthened the capabilities set for its signature SpringTube™ packaging solutions. Fresh off becoming an officially registered brand in India, 3D Neopac has upgraded its on-site manufacturing technology with two additional flexo decoration stations, and will also introduce a new tube line for capacity extension.

The infrastructure investment further bolsters the company’s metallic, flexo and digital decoration capabilities. Notably, due to COVID protocols, the influx of ultra-modern equipment was deftly installed and validated by 3D Neopac’s internal personal, with virtual assistance from its machinery partners. The result is an even wider range of custom decoration, including pearl effects, ornate finishes and spot colors, plus a capacity extension with a new tube line of 50 MM tubes.

In terms of sustainability, this year, India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued a new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) notification for plastic waste management that covers reuse, recycling and use of recycled plastic content, as well as end-of-life disposal by producers, importers and brand owners. For tubes, actionable items include reducing packaging weight (light-weighing), increasing recyclability (mono-material/PE), using recyclates, and replacing certain plastics with paper.

3D Neopac will market various eco-design adaptions of its tube portfolio. Examples include mono-material PE tubes and tubes with locally sourced post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. In fact, 3D Neopac’s laminating machine is capable of processing the PCR quality available in India.

Notably, 3D Neopac has reduced the wall thickness of its COEX and SpringTube series by up to 23% in the sleeve (up to 35% in coextruded versions), while maintaining its important barrier properties and esthetic aspects. Its varied decorative options offer almost unlimited design and customization possibilities, eliminating the need for labels through low-migration, eco-friendly direct printing on a mono-material structure.

Variable printing options allow products using SpringTube to be customized down to the unit level, and its flat extruded design yields extremely precise layer thickness. Building upon this, in the near-term 3D Neopac will introduce additional SpringTube components including a new lightweight, HDPE slim flip-top cap.

In addition, late last year 3D Neopac debuted SpringTube Kraft, a paper tube concept comprised of paper/plastic compound. Despite being a concept whose collection mechanism has not yet been cleared in many countries, the fiber-based packaging it espouses is considered an attractive option to replace plastics where appropriate.

Finally, at 3D Neopac plastic and barrier tubes and components are produced in-house – an advantage that significantly mitigates supply chain issues. Its plant’s expansive tubes solution capacity also provides reassurance to customers in a still-unpredictable post-pandemic market.