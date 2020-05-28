Hoffmann Neopac, a global provider of packaging for a broad array of industries and applications, has introduced DigitAll360°, a new direct-to-shape digital decoration service for tubes. DigitAll360° was developed to address growing industry demand for high-quality variable printing, precision color matching, flexible batch sizes and expedited delivery.

DigitAll360° prints photorealistic graphics and text on the entire surface of cylindrical containers. Available for a wide variety of substrates and almost unlimited color palettes, DigitAll360° offers benefits. It offers 360° decoration with no slit or overlap, and also delivers outstanding on-cap, seam and shoulder printing. As impressive as where it can print is what it can print: highly opaque whites and glosses, vividly displayed to make products stand out from competitors.

The new digital decoration service can employ up to 10 simultaneous colors and select lacquers at up to 600 DPI resolution. This ultra-wide color gamut and micron-level color registration yields photorealistic images and superb color matching ideal for half-tones, gradients and other special hues. Digital printing also makes variating decorations or text far more economical. From mosaic printing, promotions and prototypes to packages printed in different languages, DigitAll360° offers unsurpassed versatility.

From initial decoration to product manufacturing to consumer recycling, DigitAll360° delivers major sustainability enhancements and reduces environmental footprint throughout product lifecycles.

Neopac can deliver DigitAll360° products on short lead times, a consistent industry challenge for printing with this level of style, sophistication and brand impact.