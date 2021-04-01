ACTEGA, manufacturer of specialty coatings, inks, adhesives and sealing compounds for the print and packaging industry, announced the launch of, GALACRYL 89.501.14, reportedly the world’s first “soft touch” effect decorative coating for laminate tubes. The company says that its new water-based dual cure solution “solves the previous issues of long-term scratch, abrasion and stain resistance associated with soft touch effects on laminate tubes and provides manufacturers of laminate and extruded tubes with a brand-new revenue stream to diversify their business.”

The soft touch effect coating has previously been used successfully on different flexible packaging, however the company says that attempts to create an effect coating that provided both the soft texture and optimal technical production properties for laminate tubes have previously been unsuccessful. ACTEGA says it has overcome this challenge by combining an environmentally friendly, water-based dual cure varnish coating, achieving the long-term durability required of this effect on laminate tubes.

André Soterio, head of sales, labels, EMEA, ACTEGA, says, “Soft touch effects on packaging are very appealing to consumers as they add a feeling of prestige and quality - proven to increase product engagement and sales.

“Thanks to the expertise and talent within the ACTEGA R&D team, we’ve been able to bring these effects to laminate tubes for the first time, transforming the cold and clinical laminate substrate into a warm, comfortable and tactile consumer experience. Replicating rubber, leather or even velvet soft touch effects, this new capability represents a new and profitable service offering for customers.”

Designed for packaging containers used within cosmetics or pharmaceuticals, household goods and the food industry, new GALACRYL 89.501.14 features a water-based and milky matte finish varnish. Once applied, the coating is UV cured to protect and seal the container.

