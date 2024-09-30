Neopac, a global provider of high-quality packaging and dosing applications for pharma, beauty and oral care, will introduce its new Polyfoil® Mono-Material Barrier (MMB) Mini tubes at CPHI Milan, October 8-10, Booth 20F31. Now available in downsized diameters of 13.5-16mm, the tiny tubes expand Neopac’s award-winning line of high-barrier mono-material solutions, and amount to a significant advancement in sustainability-minded high-barrier packaging technology.

Neopac’s Polyfoil® MMB Mini tubes provide an aluminum-free packaging solution for products requiring strong barrier properties, such as certain pharmaceutical, dental and ophthalmic formulations. With an excellent oxygen transmission rate (OTR) barrier and versatile product compatibility, the tubes help ensure the integrity and shelf life of sensitive medications. Polyfoil® MMB Mini tubes can be combined with HDPE closures.

Key advantages of the new Polyfoil® MMB mini tubes include:

Enhanced Shelf Appeal: Polyfoil® MMB mini tubes offer metallic body options and a sophisticated finish, including an invisible side seam, 360-degree offset printing, and hot foil stamping. In addition, the tubes retain their shape, they do not break, and the printing is clearly legible until they are emptied.

Versatile Closures: Available with a wide array of closures to suit various applications and consumer needs, including tamper evidence and child resistance. For liquid formulas, a dropper insert allows for precise dosing.

Lower Environmental Impact: The mono-material mini tubes have a reduced weight and lower carbon footprint compared to Polyfoil® aluminum barrier tubes.

Regulatory Compliance: Constructed with food and pharma-grade materials, the tubes comply with mono-material packaging regulations.

In addition to their technical advantages, Neopac’s Polyfoil® MMB Mini tubes are produced at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Oberdiessbach, Switzerland, which has earned ISCC+ certification. This certification allows pharmaceutical companies to reduce their carbon footprint and avoid eco-taxes, while maintaining product quality and safety. The Oberdiessbach plant is powered entirely by clean energy, utilizing both hydroelectric and solar power, reinforcing Neopac’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing.

“Our new Polyfoil® MMB Mini tubes reflect Neopac's ongoing commitment to innovative packaging that meets the highest standards of product protection and performance, while incorporating eco-friendly elements,” said Martina Christiansen, Director of Sales Tubes at Neopac. “We’re excited to showcase the new tubes at CPHI Milan, providing an ideal platform for engaging with the global pharmaceutical community and demonstrating our commitment to versatile solutions even for sensitive formulations.”