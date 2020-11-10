Hoffmann Neopac, a global provider of high-quality packaging for a broad array of industries and applications, has been recognized by the Hungarian Association of Packaging & Materials Handling for a sustainable tube. The tube was developed by Neopac for a plant-based facial scrub from Hungarian beauty company Manna, which emphasizes eco-consciousness in a variety of its products.

The co-extruded tube is comprised of 50% recycled household waste (PCR), particularly materials from former milk bottles. A nod to the growing problem of ocean pollution, its cap is made of 100% plastic waste reused from items such as fishing ropes. Certified through sustainable products designator Ecocert, the tubes can be recycled in the same streams as conventional polyethylene (PE) tubes.

The tube for Manna Facial Scrub showcases commitment to circularity. Produced with a specialized offset printing technique, the 75ml tube’s decoration suggests the naturalness of the facial scrub, which is unscented and derived primarily from olive seeds. And despite the percieved challenges of protecting products with sustainably-sourced packaging, the tubes offer exemplary product protection and user-friendliness.

Neopac recently released a Tube Design Guide for Recyclability. The company also offers an EcoDesign portfolio, primarily for cosmetics and personal care applications, that includes Recycled Tube featuring up to 64% post-consumer recycled material; Sugarcane Tube, made from renewable raw materials and offering the same characteristics and processability as fossil-based polyethylene; and PICEA™ Tube, comprised of 95% renewable material in the tube body and shoulder – including 10% of spruce wood from wood waste in sawmills.