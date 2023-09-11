Adherex Group (“Adherex or the “Company”), a premium provider of high-performance adhesion technologies and specialty-engineered solutions, announced today the acquisition of Stretchtape Inc., a leading supplier of converted polyethylene and polypropylene films and custom printing solutions for BOPP packaging films.

Stretchtape brings four decades of experience delivering high-performing stretch films, poly bags, pallet bands, and printing services to packaging distributors. Its solutions ensure efficient and economical bundling, protect products in transport, promote environmental responsibility and meet customer-specific requirements. The company’s unique flexographic printing capabilities enable printing on multiple substrates including stretch film, low- and high-density PE, BOPP, and multilayered film composites.

“This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to being a growth catalyst for today’s packaging distributors,” said Adherex Group CEO, Bob Marquette. “The integration of Stretchtape gives distributors wider and quicker access to expansive and innovative film converting and printing capabilities, and decades of expertise across markets and applications. Adherex Packaging now includes Primetac, Concord, Stretchtape and Cutting Edge, and is equipped to deliver even greater value to distributors nationwide.”

“Joining Adherex is a natural progression for Stretchtape. Since its inception, our focus has been on meeting customers’ challenges with high-performing solutions,” added Harry McDonald, Stretchtape President. “I am excited to become part of a larger team that shares this commitment and enhances our ability to drive customer growth with a broader range of products, localized expertise and a nationwide distribution network to shorten lead times and enhance speed of delivery.”

