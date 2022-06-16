According to a statement released on the company’s website, storms overwhelmed Sturgis’ stormwater system leading to flooding in the facility. Production has stopped on the EleCare Specialty formula to allow the plant to assess the damage and re-sanitize the facility.

“We have informed FDA and will conduct comprehensive testing in conjunction with the independent third party to ensure the plant is safe to resume production,” the statement read. “This will likely delay production and distribution of new product for a few weeks.”

The existing supply will be able to meet consumer needs in the interim based on current and historic projections, according to the statement.

The plant paused formula production in February after three formulas were recalled for causing bacterial infections. An FDA investigation into the plant found contamination problems at the facility.

Upon the plant’s re-opening in June, Abbott estimated it would take roughly two months for newly produced formula to hit shelves.

According to the company, Abbot produced 8.7 million pounds of infant formula in June, excluding production at the Sturgis facility.