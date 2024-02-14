Coveris has announced the successful signing and completion of another strategic deal in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE): the acquisition of S&K LABEL spol. s r.o. (S&K LABEL) in the Czech Republic.

Following Coveris’ recent acquisitions of two flexible packaging plants in Hungary and Poland, S&K LABEL in the Czech Republic marks the packaging leader’s third acquisition in CEE, and the first acquisition of a labels business outside of the UK.

As one of the technologically most advanced manufacturers in the CEE region, S&K LABEL provides an ideal strategic fit with Coveris’ labels business to create a pan-European business platform.

Commenting on the acquisition, Christian Kolarik, Group CEO of Coveris, said: “We are excited by this opportunity to invest in the growth of our labels business, build on our platform and broaden our geographic reach. The acquisition of S&K LABEL is an excellent opportunity for us to secure locally produced high-quality labels for our customers, helping to meet the current and anticipated future growth in demand for sustainable labels. This acquisition will also enable us to further strengthen our position in mainland Europe.”