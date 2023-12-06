Coveris has made a breakthrough in thermoforming film packaging with the development of its recyclable solution, MonoFlex Thermoform. Coveris’ MonoFlex Thermoform innovation provides a sustainable alternative to non-recyclable materials currently used for thermoforming packaging in food sectors.

Delivering an innovative and recyclable solution, Coveris’ MonoFlex Thermoform films are developed from high performance monomaterials, enabling the switch from non-recyclable, mixed material thermoforming substrates, which achieves a carbon footprint reduction.

Aligned with Coveris’ sustainability strategy, No Waste, the recyclable MonoFlex Thermoform solutions are produced from polyethylene (PE) or polypropylene (PP) and are fully nylon-free (PA). Manufactured at Coveris plants in Germany and the United Kingdom, MonoFlex Thermoform can be produced from single substrate co-extruded or laminated films dependent on the product application and print requirements.

MonoFlex Thermoform offers advanced EVOH barrier properties for product protection and shelf-life, which is also supported by its strong puncture resistance. Coveris’ Film Science Lab expertise and Pack Innovation Centre testing capabilities were instrumental in the innovation process, from the development of the films’ formulations to the validation of their performance, including barrier features.

Developed with a wide operating window, MonoFlex Thermoform maintains packing speeds previously attained and allows a seamless switch from alternative substrates. Suitable products for MonoFlex Thermoform include a range of bakery items and other applications in meat, fish, poultry and dairy sectors.

MonoFlex Thermoform is available fully unprinted or with a printed top film. The top film is available with conventional and HD flexographic or rotogravure print including matte, gloss and tactile lacquer finishing options for consumer appeal, attractive on-shelf presentation and the communication of product information. Product communication can also be achieved on unprinted films as a secondary process with Coveris’ leading labeling solutions.

“The development of MonoFlex Thermoform is a significant development from the Coveris Group,” said Christian Kolarik, Coveris CEO. “Manufactured across multiple locations supporting our vision for No Waste, our monomaterial, recyclable MonoFlex Thermoform films are a direct replacement for non-recyclable alternatives currently used. The launch of this material enables a significant amount of plastic packaging to be captured through recycling processes, achieving environmental benefits including carbon footprint reduction and the re-direction of materials away from landfill.”

MonoFlex Thermoform is the newest addition to Coveris’ MonoFlex award-winning range of monomaterials films developed for recyclability, aligned with their vision of No Waste. Coveris is uniquely positioned to support the switch to more sustainable materials via a vertically integrated model, from film development, material science and extrusion to print, conversion, shelf-life enhancement, and machine validation.

To learn more about Coveris, please visit https://www.coveris.com/.