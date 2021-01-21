Philippine rum brand Tanduay is now an official partner of the Milwaukee Bucks. The two brands inked a three-year partnership agreement following Tanduay's entry into the Wisconsin wines and spirits market last year.

"Tanduay Rum is a premium spirit that is recognized across the world for its taste, quality and popularity," says Milwaukee Bucks Chief Business Development Officer Matt Pazaras. "We're thrilled to expand our international partner footprint to the Philippines, which has one of the Bucks' most engaged international fan bases, and we're excited to bring Tanduay's finest rum to Fiserv Forum and Deer District. We look forward to Bucks fans enjoying the world's best-selling rum very soon. Tagay!"

The two brands have likewise created a co-branded packaging for Tanduay Rum. These Milwaukee Bucks-branded products will be made available throughout Wisconsin in early 2021.

"The Bucks are among the brightest young teams in the NBA today, and we are honored to have Tanduay identified with them," says Tanduay President and Chief Operating Officer Lucio Tan III.

Tanduay is the only Filipino brand to partner with NBA teams.

"We are thankful to all our partners for working with us even during the pandemic. These partnerships would not have happened without the trust that they have given Tanduay," Tan says.

Tanduay entered the Wisconsin market in 2020. In 2020, Tanduay was declared the World's Number 1 Rum by Drinks International magazine for the third consecutive year. It has also won the "Brand of the Year" award in the rum category from the Global Advisory Council of the World Branding Forum for the sixth consecutive year.

Visit https://ph.tanduay.com/ for more information.