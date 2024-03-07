Paper-based packaging solutions company Smurfit Kappa recently developed a recyclable film to replace nylon, a commonly used material in bag-in-box productions, especially in the United States. Smurfit Kappa introduced a polyethylene film, similar to nylon in terms of strength and resilience; however, unlike nylon, polyethylene is recyclable.

“Our new Lx polyethylene film is much better for the planet because polyethylene is the most developed recyclability stream in the flexible packaging sector,” said Massimiliano Bianchi, chief operating officer of Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box, in a statement. “We are delighted that we can now offer our customers a sustainable alternative, which doesn’t compromise on quality, reliability or safety. This innovative film can replace the nylon used in many different bag types because it delivers undeniable and consistent performance, no matter what the application and requirements.”

The Lx polyethylene is the latest addition to the company’s Bag-in-Box portfolio of sustainable films offered globally for different marketing segments and supply chain demands.

