Smurfit Kappa, one of the world's leading providers of sustainable packaging solutions, has announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Artemis Ltd., a Bag-in-Box packaging plant located in Shumen, Bulgaria.

Artemis focuses on food and beverage packaging and makes the bags for Bag-in-Box products as well as films and caps for wine. Artemis will join Smurfit Kappa’s network of Bag-in-Box operations in Europe. The acquisition will allow Smurfit Kappa to expand its presence and customer base in Eastern Europe, as well as to enhance its product portfolio and innovation capabilities in the bag-in-box sector.

Massimiliano Bianchi, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box, said: "We made this acquisition strategically to boost our growth in the European market and expand our reach in its eastern region. By continuing to develop and invest in this plant, we can offer our customers more benefits, such as outstanding product quality, high-quality service and the wide-ranging and global expertise of Smurfit Kappa."

Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box is the European leader for Bag-in-Box® solutions and its Vitop® tap is number one worldwide for wine taps. The company offers a complete range of flexible packaging solutions for liquid and semi-liquid products, such as wine, dairy, juice, water, oils and other non-food products. Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box operates globally and has over 40 years of experience in the industry.