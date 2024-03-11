British labels producer, Sticker Gizmo, is committed to providing the highest quality labels and stickers with first class customer service. Founded in 2018, the company has invested in the latest digital printers and laser cutting technologies to produce in-house all their high-quality labels. To achieve the perfect label every time, they only use the highest quality materials.

In addition to their standard paper and vinyl labels, Gizmo now offers a range of sustainable solutions based on Futamura’s NatureFlex™ facestock materials and a compostable pressure sensitive adhesive. This new range of labels offers a great solution for many applications.

The new labels are available in clear, white or metalized to fit all client requirements. These can be printed any color and achieve a highly decorative finish. They offer all the benefits of traditional labels and much more on a sustainability front. The NatureFlex™ facestock is made from renewable wood pulp sourced from responsibly managed plantations. It also meets all the relevant standards for industrial composting, including EN13432, and is certified for home composting according to the OK Compost Home protocol and by Din Certco/ABA to the French and Australian home composting standards.

“The new NatureFlex based labels are an excellent addition to our portfolio. They are a high quality product and offer a valid end of life option after use,” said Alistair Tillen, Founder of Sticker Gizmo. “We are seeing more brands switch to sustainable labelling as long as they don’t have to compromise on quality and being able to offer a high-quality sustainable alternative to our customers is essential for future growth.”

“The labels produced by Sticker Gizmo with our NatureFlex films have the same appeal as conventional plastic ones with the benefit of having a valid end of life. We are delighted that our NatureFlex films are used in this application, in combination with a compostable adhesive,” added Andy Sweetman, Sales and Marketing Director EMEA at Futamura. “These labels show what is possible today in the self-adhesive label market. As legislation evolves, we are likely to require more compostable labels.”