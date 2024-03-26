SIG is consolidating a strategic partnership with DPA Brasil, strengthening its operations in the Brazilian market. With brands such as Leite Moça, Nescau Prontinho, Nature's Heart, Nesquik, and others already part of its customer base in Brazil, SIG took over the production of spouted pouch packaging for the Chamyto brand yogurt line in 2024.

The packaging solution, a pre-made spouted pouch including closure (SIG CloverCap 85RO), and filling equipment, the SIG Prime 120, delivers a light, robust, easy-to-handle pack that makes consumption very simple. This also means that children are supported in eating independently.

The strawberry flavor of Chamyto yogurt was the first DPA product to be packaged in SIG’s spouted pouch packaging. The partnership with DPA Brasil will also include packaging for Chamyto fruit vitamin yogurts, Chambinho Recreio and Ninho Lancheirinha.

Vanessa Lima, Marketing Manager at DPA Brasil: “It is important to us to offer parents and caregivers a product line that contributes to children’s independence, and the packaging provides this. The Chamyto yogurts themselves remain unchanged and retain their taste, quality, and nutritional value.”

Thiago Franzin, Head of Sales LATAM for Bag-in-Box and Spouted Pouch at SIG: “Today, we stand out as the only company to offer aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch with filling and packaging solutions ranging from 50ml to 1,600 liters for industrial applications. With our high-performance technology as well as safe and flexible packaging systems, we are prepared to meet the diverse needs of the Brazilian consumer for all consumption occasions."

Franzin adds that SIG is committed to providing comprehensive solutions that enable customers to meet the demands of the modern market and strengthen their market position. The addition of Chamyto to new spouted pouch packaging solidifies SIG’s presence in the Brazilian market as a provider of packaging system solutions for the food and beverage industry. Chamyto yogurt in spouted pouches from SIG is available in the leading supermarkets in Brazil.

SIG made Packaging Strategies' list of 2023 Top 25 Flexible Packaging Converters. You can check out the list here.












