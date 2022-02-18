With SIG’s food filling technology, it will be the first time Arla Foods Saudi Arabia has produced and filled its food portfolio in aseptic carton packs locally. The unbreakable and lightweight aseptic carton packs bring many advantages, including the retention of premium quality, taste and aroma of liquid food products, plus all-natural nutrients, vitamins, flavors and colors. The packaging material blocks out light and air, ensuring products can be stored for a long time without the need for refrigeration or preservatives.

SIG’s CFA 812 filling machine provides Arla with high flexibility without compromising on speed, with an output of 12,000 combibloc and combifit packs per hour, in volume sizes from 500 to 1,000ml. In the future, there is also an opportunity to upgrade the filling machine for combistyle carton packs.

For food companies like Arla, flexibility and efficiency means having the right production and filling set up in place, with the fastest possible changeover times for formats, volumes and designs, plus the ability to handle multiple products. With the CFA 812 from SIG, volume change can be realized in just two minutes.

With opportunities offered by SIG’s flexible food filling technology, Arla will initially expand its local food portfolio in the Middle East region with 22 SKUs in combifitMidi 500ml and 1,000ml carton packs. Arla’s products will include whipped and cooking cream, tomato, bechamel, lemon, four cheese, mushroom and curry sauces, as well as a variety of soups.

Henrik Lilballe Hansen, Vice President, Managing Director of Arla Foods, KSA: “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to improve our product offering. Choosing aseptic carton packs from SIG ensures we stand out on shelf and provide our MENA consumers with highly convenient, attractive and sustainable packaging solutions.”

Arla Foods was particularly impressed by SIG’s unique filling and sleeve technology. SIG carton packs are delivered to customers as flat-packed sleeves with the long side already sealed. Closed at the bottom during the filling process, products are filled into the top-opening package and ultrasonically sealed above the filling level and not through the product. This prevents pieces of food from getting trapped in the sealed seam and causing leaks or contamination.

Abdelghany Eladib, President and General Manager Middle East and Africa region at SIG: “Our flexible aseptic food filling technology will help Arla Foods to adapt to any sudden market changes and react to future consumer needs and preferences. Our carton packs are among the most sustainable packaging solutions available for food and beverages, while also being extremely efficient for transport logistics and distribution.”

The partnership between SIG and Arla Foods Saudi Arabia offers true product innovation and differentiation, delivering innovative product and packaging solutions that enable businesses to satisfy ever-changing needs.