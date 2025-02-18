SIG, headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and a global leader in aseptic packaging and filling solutions, has announced the grand opening of its first production plant for aseptic carton packs in India. This €90 million investment, completed in just 20 months in Ahmedabad, marks a major milestone for SIG as it strengthens its presence in one of the world’s most dynamic and fastest-growing markets.

Designed with cutting-edge technology, the plant in the state of Gujarat has an initial annual production capacity of up to 4 billion aseptic carton packs, meeting the highest environmental standards while creating more than 300 local jobs. The plant will supply SIG’s growing filler base, which serves all leading dairy and non-carbonated soft drink players in India. The official opening ceremony, held in the presence of Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda and a Swiss economic delegation, highlights the significance of this achievement for both SIG and the Indian-Swiss partnership.

India, the world’s largest milk market and a major juice-producing country, presents immense growth opportunities for aseptic packaging solutions. With less than 10% of its milk consumption packaged and a lack of cold chains, aseptic cartons are a safe, sustainable, and convenient solution, as they enable the long-term storage of nutritious food and beverages without the need for preservatives, energy-intensive refrigeration during distribution and storage. SIG’s new plant in India will ensure shorter delivery lead times, greater responsiveness to market demand, and enhanced support for the country’s dairy and non-carbonated soft drink producers.

Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda applauded SIG’s commitment to India, stating: “India and Switzerland unite a friendship for more than 75 years. It is great to see how successfully SIG, a Swiss global player, is developing in India, and it is a great honor for me to have the privilege of opening the new state-of-the-art packaging plant in Ahmedabad. This new plant reflects the fruitful partnership between India and Switzerland. It’s inspiring to see Swiss engineering at the heart of India’s food and beverage industry.”

“This new packaging plant is a testament to our commitment to India and its incredible growth potential,” said SIG CEO Samuel Sigrist. “We are proud to support our Indian partners with high-quality packaging solutions and fast, flexible filling technology. Our strong partnerships in this vibrant market are the foundation of our continued success.”

Since entering the Indian market in 2018, SIG has experienced rapid business expansion, achieving robust double-digit revenue growth in 2024. This new plant positions SIG to meet increasing demand efficiently while paving the way for future growth. The SIG Board of Directors has already approved plans to invest an additional €50 million in a local extrusion line, set to be operational by 2027.

Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager, India, Middle East and Africa at SIG: “The inauguration of our 10th global aseptic carton plant in India marks a significant milestone for us. Manufacturing the packages within the country will help us cater to the surging demand of customers and consumers more efficiently. It will also provide us with the opportunity to innovate and experiment with our designs and packages in line with market trends more conveniently.”

Vandana Tandan, Head of Market India and Bangladesh at SIG, added: “India is one of the most crucial dairy markets in the world, and over the years, the beverage processing industry has also witnessed remarkable growth. This presents an incredible opportunity for us to cater to customers with innovative and sustainable aseptic packages to meet the evolving needs of consumers. We look forward to increasing our reach within the country and neighboring regions.”

SIG’s investment solidifies its role as a key player in India’s packaging sector, contributing to the development of sustainable, innovative solutions for the country’s growing needs.