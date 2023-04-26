After just 12 months of construction, SIG has brought its state-of-the-art production plant for aseptic carton packaging into operation in Querétaro, Mexico.

With a total investment of €73 million, the new plant will serve North American markets and further expand SIG’s global production network to build on its strong track record of growth in the region.

With an emphasis on production capacity for printing, cutting, and finishing of carton packs, more than 200 jobs have been created at the new plant, which has a highly flexible layout with a focus on ergonomics and the environment. This once again demonstrates SIG’s ongoing commitment to engineering excellence and sustainability leadership.

Eduardo Gatica, Director of Cluster North America at SIG, said: “Through our existing sales and service presence in North America, we have built strong relationships with our customers in Mexico and established a strong co-manufacturing network in the U.S. Our new packaging plant will enable us to keep up with the growing demand for aseptic carton packs and serve our North American customers faster and more efficiently. We will be able to respond rapidly to changes in demand and reduce our delivery lead times. We’re excited to start manufacturing operations in Mexico, working closely with our customers to innovate and explore new opportunities.”

Covering an area of 20,751.21 square meters, SIG’s packaging plant in Querétaro starts with a production of 500 million carton packs in the first year of production, increasing to 1.2 billion sleeves in 2024. Production at the new plant will initially focus on mid- and large-size carton packs. The second phase of the plant includes an expansion into small formats.

Ricardo Rodriguez, President & General Manager Americas at SIG, said: “The Americas region has experienced strong growth performance over the years. Our new plant coming to life is further proof of our commitment to meeting and exceeding our customers’ current and future needs, ensuring flexible supply with outstanding quality, environmental, and service standards. It will bring us a step forward in the region, reaffirming our strong reputation as a solution provider who can turn challenges into new opportunities.”

