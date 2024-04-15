Coveris has agreed to acquire HADEPOL FLEXO Sp. z o.o. (private limited company), a Poland based manufacturer of high-quality flexible paper and films packaging.

Following Coveris’ recent acquisitions of packaging sites in Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic, HADEPOL FLEXO marks the packaging leader’s fourth acquisition in CEE and the continuation of its growth story and strategy to invest in selected geographies and markets. With this acquisition Coveris has achieved its strategic goal to better balance the operations footprint and become a leader also in the CEE markets.

Founded in 1994, HADEPOL FLEXO operates two production facilities located in Rypin, Poland and specializes in paper and film-based packaging solutions for bakeries and supermarkets, mainly for the domestic market.

“I am delighted that despite the turbulent times in the overall industry, we manage to continue to follow our growth strategy," said Christian Kolarik, CEO of Coveris. "We again prove that we are capable of expanding our service and offerings and thrive, together with our customers. HADEPOL FLEXO represents a perfect fit with our existing production network that will allow us to materialize synergies and broaden our service and packaging solutions offer for European bakery and confectionery customers.

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory clearance and is expected to close towards the middle of Q2 2024.