Coveris, a leading international packaging manufacturer, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the acquisition of HADEPOL FLEXO, a prominent flexible packaging company based in Rypin, Poland. The acquisition follows the completion of the necessary regulatory clearance at the end of May.

Coveris is a leading producer of flexible paper and plastics packaging in markets such as food, medical, transport packaging and consumer goods. With its international network of 30 sites in eight EMEA countries, the Group currently employs more than 4,000 colleagues. The acquisition of HADEPOL FLEXO marks the third deal in Central and Eastern Europe in a short period, supporting the company’s ongoing growth strategy with investments in targeted geographies and packaging markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome HADEPOL FLEXO as the newest member into the Coveris network," commented Christian Kolarik, CEO of Coveris. “The demand for flexible packaging is on the rise, and HADEPOL FLEXO's expertise in both flexible paper and film packaging will enhance our ability to meet our customers' needs with leading-edge products and services.”

The product offer of the newly acquired plant will substantially enhance the companies’ product portfolio for bakery and confectionery customers.