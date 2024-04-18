CJ Biomaterials, Inc., a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, has introduced two groundbreaking PHA-based compounds developed for blown, cast, and machine direction orientation (MDO) film applications. These new compounds, PHACT™ CA1270P (clear) and PHACT™ CA1240PF (opaque), mark a significant advancement in sustainable flexible packaging, offering excellent performance and environmental benefits. Partnering across the value chain is key to finding innovative solutions and together with NatureWorks, LLC., the combined performance of Ingeo™ PLA with PHACT PHA has delivered these two new compounds packed with performance and priced competitively.

Brand owners large and small are currently implementing PHA-based compound solutions to help solve problems associated with plastic waste and the climate crisis. CA1270P and CA1240PF are 100% bio-based, providing a compostable alternative to traditional plastic films that enable food waste diversion away from landfill sites. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), food waste in landfills is contributing to more methane emissions than any other landfilled materials, accounting for an estimated 58 percent of fugitive methane emissions (those released to the atmosphere) from municipal solid waste landfills originating from landfilled food waste. The carbon footprint of both these new products are more than 50% lower than low-density polyethylene and linear-low-density polyethylene, polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (LDPE/PE/PP/PET) solutions that are traditionally used in packaging.

In testing, both compounds have demonstrated an outstanding balance between stiffness, strength, tear, and puncture resistance, ensuring durability in various packaging applications. The two compounds are industrially compostable, with CA1240PF demonstrating the potential for home compostability (tests are ongoing), a feature that aligns with consumers’ growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions. These new compounds are competitively priced with other commercial biopolymer solutions.

“The introduction of CA1270P and CA1240PF represents a major milestone in CJ Biomaterials’ ongoing commitment to sustainable innovation,” says Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer at CJ Biomaterials. “These bio-based films offer a compelling combination of performance, versatility, and environmental responsibility, reducing the world’s reliance on traditional plastic while supporting the transition to a more sustainable future.”

Both CA1270P and CA1240PF are suitable for a wide range of applications, including:

Snack food and produce packaging

Frozen food bags

Shopping bags

Shrink-wrap and labels

Hygiene backing films

Organic waste diversion bags

Agricultural mulch films

Both compounds have been successfully subjected to blown-MDO processing, achieving up to 4.0x stretch, and revealing orientation (birefringence) with improved puncture toughness, making them an optimal solution for oriented films for shrink wrap applications. MDO films with CA1240PF result in microporous films, providing unique opportunities for various packaging applications.

For information on CJ Biomaterials, its PHA biopolymer technology, and how to partner with the organization to develop solutions that will help to address the plastic waste challenge, visit https://www.cjbiomaterials.com.