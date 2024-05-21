XSYS, a global provider of flexographic printing plates, plate processing equipment, and prepress software, has introduced two new plates under the newly established ‘nyloflex® eco’ brand.

This innovative approach demonstrates the company’s strong commitment to advancing sustainability in the printing industry.

“As the entire packaging printing value chain shifts towards sustainable solutions, XSYS has launched the ‘nyloflex® eco’ plate series under the slogan ‘Lifting proven quality to a sustainable future,’” says Florian Hoelzle, Product Manager nyloflex®/nylosolv®.“This is to emphasize that increasing the product sustainability for us does not mean jeopardizing the proven quality of the nyloflex® brand.”

The nyloflex® eco ACT is a medium hard photopolymer flexo plate designed to deliver perfect print quality, no matter how challenging the combination of halftones and solids on a cliché may be. One of the key features of this plate is its compatibility with both tube and LED exposure systems. This versatility allows for seamless integration into existing plate making processes, enhancing efficiency and flexibility.

Specifically developed for paper and board applications, the nyloflex® eco ACT excels with water-based inks, ensuring excellent performance on absorbent substrates (e.g., Preprint, Paper bags, Folding Carton and wrapping paper).

The nyloflex® eco FAC is a soft photopolymer flexo plate specifically developed for corrugated post-print and stands out as a superior choice for delivering consistent and high-quality results every time. Whether working with rough and uneven surfaces or pressure-sensitive and soft paper substrates, this flexo plate is extremely robust and durable.

In addition to the well-known and customer-valued attributes of the legacy products nyloflex® ACT and nyloflex® FAC, the new eco-friendly successors offer unprecedented benefits. The polymer layer incorporates 19-29% renewable raw materials, and the plates offer a remarkable 20% reduction in plate processing time, enhancing productivity while reducing energy and solvent consumption. By using the eco-friendly blue plates, customers can enhance their sustainability credentials, which can be a strong selling point to their eco-conscious clients and stakeholders.

“The market launch of the nyloflex® eco product series marks an important milestone in our efforts to contribute to a more sustainable industry,” says Dr. Eva Freudenthaler, Vice President Technology.

Within the next 12-18 months nyloflex® eco ACT and nyloflex® eco FAC will replace their predecessor products, which will be phased out.

“We have also embarked on a long-planned project to standardize all nyloflex® flexo plate colors over the coming 24-36 month towards a bright, clear, light blue hue, as already known from some high-performance plates for flexible packaging application,” Freudenthaler said. “This color harmonization allows for more efficient production processes and a reduction of waste, which will further improve the carbon footprint of our products.”

The nyloflex® eco series plates and corresponding print samples will be showcased and available for order at the XSYS Booth in Hall 8B Stand A30 during drupa.



