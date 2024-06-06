Flexographic Technical Association (FTA) has announced that Dr. John Anderson, Director of Advanced Print Applications at Miraclon, will serve as the Program Chair for its Fall Technical Conference 2024, themed “VIVA FLEXO VEGAS!” The three-day technical conference and exhibition will take place October 7-9 at M Resort Spa Casino, just outside of Las Vegas, NV.

In discussing the event, Dr. John said, “My goals are simple: to create an engaging event that has something each day for everyone involved in the flexographic supply chain.”

He added, “I encourage attendees to come early, to enjoy the Vegas experience, and then settle in for technical and engaging sessions, designed to capture the attention of printers, converters, suppliers and brand owners. Plus, the technical information that will be shared has not yet been seen in 2024.”

Sessions for Fall Technical Conference 2024 will focus on topics members of the flexographic supply chain need to know, such as sustainability, prepress, color, application on press, LED exposure, experimentation and technical innovation. The last session of the conference will feature brand owners who will use the platform to help attendees to better understand how to enhance these relationships.

Outside of the sessions, INFOFLEX at Fall Technical Conference provides an excellent platform for those who want to reach flexographic printers/converters and brand owners to discuss their products and services.

To register or to learn more, please visit fallconference.flexography.org.