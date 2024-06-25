The Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation requires all packaging in the European market to be reusable or recyclable by 2030. The shift extends producer responsibility for the post-consumer stage of a product, including a special fee on plastic packaging material. These changes are now pushing brands to rapidly switch to recyclable plastics or paper packaging solutions. Supporting these demands, Coveris’ latest innovation, MonoFlex Fibre offers a paper-based range of flexible packaging that delivers high shelf-impact and recyclability within existing paper stream.

“As part of our No Waste strategy, Coveris’ focus is on selecting the most eco-efficient and high-performing packaging for each product, rather than simply deciding between paper or plastic. By expanding our portfolio to include paper-based options and reducing plastic usage in packaging for items needing external protection, we aim to offer customers the best solution aligned with their brand vision and product requirements,” explained Melinda Bonamour, Market Development Director Paper Flexibles at Coveris.

INNOVATION IN RECYCLABILITY OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY PACKAGING

The new packaging range is divided into two categories: MonoFlex Fibre Pure, which is a single layer of functional paper, and MonoFlex Fibre, a multilayer structure with maximized paper share. Coveris presents several subcategories within each, both for primary and secondary packaging, offering excellent sealing and barrier properties. Additionally, transitioning to the paper-based structure will not require major changes in the existing machine park of our customers, and has proven to be efficient and fast on common packing lines.

Regardless of the chosen option, each specification offers the right level of protection and barrier properties, whilst being fully recyclable in the existing paper stream. Available as pre-made bags and FFS solutions, the MonoFlex Fibre product range offers barrier properties against grease, moisture, oxygen, light or mineral oils. The paper-based packaging also strengthens brand visibility on-shelf with excellent printability in roto, flexo and digital printing.

“We aim to meet the needs of primary and secondary packaging for brands in various sectors such as dry food, tea, confectionery, fresh produce, biscuits, frozen food and dried pet food, by providing both full paper and recyclable paper/plastic structures. We are confident that these new solutions will be the go-to-resource for producers seeking recyclable and effective paper packaging options,” added Bonamour.

