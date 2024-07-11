AWT Labels & Packaging Inc. (AWT), an industry leading provider of custom labels, flexible packaging, and precision converting solutions for healthcare, consumer brands, and technology companies, has announced the acquisition of American Label Technologies (ALT).

ALT is a provider of innovative RFID and label solutions for healthcare, retail, warehousing, and automotive markets across North America. Headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, ALT offers a wide suite of RFID and NFC printing technologies. The business will continue to operate as American Label Technologies, an AWT Company.

“RFID is definitely a strategic product we’ve wanted to add to our portfolio to continue to bring value-added solutions to our customers,” said Bruce Hanson, CEO of AWT. “The ALT team not only brings depth in RFID manufacturing expertise, but also has incredible technical knowledge in solving complex customer applications. This combined skill set matches well with our business philosophy, and further adds strength to our enterprise engineering team. Truly excited for this addition to our team.”

AWT’s acquisition of ALT complements AWT’s key end markets with expanded geographic footprint, printing and RFID capabilities, and an enhanced portfolio of print solutions. ALT’s technical solutions reputation around RFID further builds on AWT’s value proposition for existing and new customers.

“We look forward to helping grow the AWT marketplace with the addition of ALT RFID knowledge and capabilities,” said Darrin Schmitt, President of ALT. “We saw this as a great opportunity to grow two great companies into different markets and make both stronger in markets where they already excel. We’re excited about the opportunity to help ALT grow faster in today’s expanding RFID market. Our team recognizes and embraces the synergies that exist between AWT and ALT. We believe the values, business philosophy and customer focus that we both share were key to making this happen. We truly believe this to be a win-win outcome for both our companies.”