Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. (A&V), a leading manufacturer and distributor of flexographic printing supplies and equipment, has announced the appointment of Michelle Garza as Director of Strategic Accounts for their North America operations.

With a remarkable career spanning over 30 years in the flexographic and letterpress industry, Michelle brings a wealth of expertise in photopolymer solutions, specializing in the metal-deco can industry and tag & label market segments. Her most recent role involved leading operations for a global distributor, overseeing key accounts, and managing a talented team of 20 individuals.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Garza stated, "I love connecting with customers, building strong relationships, and crafting effective account strategies. People know me for my collaborative approach, honesty, integrity, and knack for handling complex challenges. Staying active in industry associations helps me keep a pulse on market trends, making me a better consultant for my clients. I'm really excited about this role because my values align with Anderson and Vreeland's commitment to the industry. I want to be part of a company that's making a real impact."

In her new position, Garza will work towards strengthening relationships with A&V Account Managers and customers, strategizing to unearth new opportunities, and introducing innovative solutions, all while motivating teams to achieve their objectives. She will cultivate lasting relationships built on trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction, driving sales and fostering repeat business.

Andy Gillis, the Vice President and General Manager of A&V, highlighted her exceptional qualities, saying, "Michelle's passion for nurturing success, cultivating relationships and driving to move projects forward while achieving operational excellence, make Garza the ideal choice for this role."

Garza earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from San Diego State University and has a deep-seated passion for the industry, having been raised by a father who was a contributor to the newspaper industry since 1964. Residing in the San Diego area with her partner and three adult children, Michelle is an adventurous hiker and travel enthusiast, with a goal of exploring all 63 National Parks.

For more information about Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. and their products and services, please visit https://andersonvreeland.com/.